Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Lifted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Pentair worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

