Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Pentair has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Pentair Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 874,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

