PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.7% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

