Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up about 1.4% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 345.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Perrigo by 117.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 195,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,283. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.12 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,180.44%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

