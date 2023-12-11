Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 239 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,922.61. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,851,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,708,780.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 100 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.96 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 3,485 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $260,887.10.

On Monday, December 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 3,251 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.92 per share, for a total transaction of $243,564.92.

On Monday, November 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 69,100 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $5,074,013.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,290 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,032,750.50.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 54,020 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $3,939,138.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 70,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,217,705.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 56,325 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.31 per share, with a total value of $3,960,210.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 47,012 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,296,951.56.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 63,594 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $4,655,716.74.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 192,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

