Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,521. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Briggs acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 94.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 670.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 76,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 993,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

