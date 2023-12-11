Peter A. Bassi Sells 3,749 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 306,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,897. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $748.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.96.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 111.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 166.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
