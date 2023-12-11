Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 69,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 60,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 486,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 78,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

