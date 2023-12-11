PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.310-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.200-1.230 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Get PG&E alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

PG&E stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,481,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,310,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $184,847,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,058,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.