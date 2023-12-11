PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.310-1.350 EPS.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. 12,481,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,310,889. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

