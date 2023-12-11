Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.34. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $757.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

