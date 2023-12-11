Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.34. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $757.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
