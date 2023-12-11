Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 790,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.