Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-6.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.97. 4,269,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,276. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.