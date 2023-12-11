Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Acquires $55,573.20 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $55,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,468,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,854.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 348 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $2,613.48.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,374 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,833.86.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $73.50.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,994 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,678.84.

MAV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 75,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,284. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

