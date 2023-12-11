Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 617.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 19,983 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.55 and its 200 day moving average is $226.20. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

