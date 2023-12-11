Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) & Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Head to Head Comparison

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) and Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Goldmoney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.43 billion 2.04 $110.67 million $4.19 39.12 Goldmoney N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Goldmoney.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 5.64% 12.38% 7.80% Goldmoney N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Goldmoney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and Goldmoney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Goldmoney 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus target price of $164.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Goldmoney.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Goldmoney on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. The company provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, corporations, and government and non-profit entities. Further, it is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc. engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery. The company was formerly known as BitGold Inc. and changed its name to Goldmoney Inc. in July 2015. Goldmoney Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

