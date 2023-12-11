Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.96

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.96 and last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 1082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

