Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.96

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.96 and last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 1082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average is $146.65.

Piper Sandler Companies last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

