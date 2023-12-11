Piper Sandler Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $299.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $273.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.41.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.61. The company had a trading volume of 812,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,894. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald's

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

