Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 162,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,216,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 464,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 137,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.