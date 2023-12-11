Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 162,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,216,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
