Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) PT Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 264.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTX

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 13.3 %

NASDAQ PSTX traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $2.74. 16,738,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.00%. Analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 186.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 223,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.