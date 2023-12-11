Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading 7.3% Higher

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.54 and last traded at $92.33. 114,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 100,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.02.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

