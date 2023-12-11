Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
PRDSY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prada in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
