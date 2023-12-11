Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.96

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
Premier Oil Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.
Premier Oil Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
