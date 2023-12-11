Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Down 4.6%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 75,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 345,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRME shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $793.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

