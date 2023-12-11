Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick Sells 3,800 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Edward Mccormick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of Primoris Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.21. 346,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,504. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Primoris Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 106.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 125.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

