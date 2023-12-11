Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Profire Energy stock remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 425,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 392,770 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,596,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 355,998 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

