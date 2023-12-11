Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) vs. Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Critical Survey

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Propel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 21.77% 14.06% 2.22% Propel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Propel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medallion Financial and Propel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Propel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Propel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $176.89 million 1.24 $43.84 million $2.34 4.02 Propel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Propel.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Propel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc. operates as an online financial technology company. The company's online lending platform facilitates access to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services. The company was formerly known as 2288984 Ontario Inc. and changed its name to Propel Holdings Inc. in June 2021. Propel Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

