ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.82

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.82 and last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 62111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $845.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.