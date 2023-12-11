ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.98

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 15096229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

