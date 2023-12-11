ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.98

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 15096229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.