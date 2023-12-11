ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.48

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.48 and last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 621165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.93.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

