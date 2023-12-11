ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.04

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.04 and last traded at $70.95, with a volume of 2735328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $77,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

