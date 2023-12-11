ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.04

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.04 and last traded at $70.95, with a volume of 2735328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.8% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.