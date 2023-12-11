ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.33

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 18321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.