ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.22

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 98146984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.