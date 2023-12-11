ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.22

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 98146984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
