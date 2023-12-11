ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.22

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 98146984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
