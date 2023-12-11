ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.22

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 98146984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

