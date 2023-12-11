ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.61

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 19224715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 144.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,579 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 47.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $4,458,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

