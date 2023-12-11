ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.61

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 19224715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,458,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,245,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

