PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.54.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $167.86. The stock had a trading volume of 193,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $169.60. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $6,433,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

