PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $169.20

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.20 and last traded at $169.13, with a volume of 46593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $6,433,566 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

