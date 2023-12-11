Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after buying an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

