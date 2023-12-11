Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.87

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 35946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Publicis Groupe Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67.

About Publicis Groupe

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.