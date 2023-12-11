Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

PSTG stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.59, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

