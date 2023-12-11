PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 4.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 272,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,293,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $785.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

