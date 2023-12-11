PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.450-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.450-3.450 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.88.

PVH Stock Up 2.1 %

PVH traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,785. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PVH by 37.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

