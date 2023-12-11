PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 10.450-10.450 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.88.

PVH traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $110.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,785. PVH has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,439,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $20,584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PVH by 37.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

