Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

QTWO stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,986 shares of company stock worth $1,491,681. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 213,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Q2 by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Q2 by 43.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

