Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qiagen by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Qiagen by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

