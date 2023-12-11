Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 10.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 4,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

